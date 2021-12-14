MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has reported that 17-year-old Barbara Sanders has been found.

The hunt for Sanders ended after she was found around 2 a.m. Tuesday, but her abductor appears to still be on the run.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations issued an amber alert for the teen around 5 a.m. Monday and canceled that alert Tuesday morning.

Shelby County still has a warrant issued for 39-year-old Lafayette Miller.

According to a city watch report from Memphis police, Sanders and another girl, possibly a cousin, were out with Miller at a business on Chelsea around 11p.m. on Sunday.

One of the girls was able to get away and told police that Miller tried to force himself on Sanders.

On Monday, law enforcement searched on the ground and in the air for the girl and Miller in North Memphis.

Law enforcement did not go into detail on how the teen was found.

Miller, also known as ‘Lucky,’ is wanted for aggravated kidnapping

Police say Miller could be armed.

If you know where he is, you are asked to call Memphis Police.