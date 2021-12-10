NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The United States sees around 1,200 tornadoes each year, according to NOAA. So far this year, in Middle Tennessee alone, we’ve seen 29. Five of them happened just earlier this week. That begs the question, do we normally see tornadoes in December?

While December is the second-least likely month to see tornadoes in Middle Tennessee, trailing only behind September, it’s not unheard of! What we’re seeing right now is essentially an extension of our secondary severe weather season, which generally happens in October and November.

What it comes down to is that, with the right atmospheric conditions, tornadoes can happen at any time of year here in the southeast, including with the storms forecasted for Friday evening and Saturday morning.

So, that means it’s time to make sure you have a severe weather safety plan in place. Have your electronics charged, put the WKRN Weather App on your phone if you don’t already have it, and make sure you know where your tornado safe space is! If you have a basement, that’s the best spot for you. If you don’t, find an interior room on the lowest level of your home – somewhere without windows. It can be a bathroom, a hallway, or even a closet.