MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police are investigating after a gun was accidentally fired during a game at the Rosa Scott School on Monday, November 1.

The woman told police she was reaching into her purse to get her phone, and the gun discharged. No one was injured during the incident.

School leaders suspended the remainder of the game while investigators interviewed the woman, who was identified as Kashaun A. McRunells, of Edwards.

Police said McRunells possessed an Enhanced Concealed Carry Permit, which allowed her to possess the gun at the event. However, she was charged with discharging the firearm within the City Limits of Madison in violation of the city’s ordinance.

McRunells was given a $500 bond and will appear in court at a later time.