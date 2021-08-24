White House declares disaster in Tennessee, federal support incoming

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Monday, the Biden Administration approved a disaster declaration in response to severe flooding in Waverly, Tennessee. Over the weekend, at least 22 people were killed and dozens are still missing after the flood.

President Biden approved federal funding for Humphreys County amid serious damage to local homes and businesses.

Federal funding is available to State and eligible local governments as well as certain private nonprofit organizations. These funds are available on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures as well as statewide hazard mitigation measures.

The Federal Emergency Management Authority (FEMA) has appointed an administrator to oversee the operations. The Department of Homeland Security has named a Federal Coordinating Officer to help manage recovery operations in the area.

Damage assessment will continue along with search and rescue activities.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses or damages can apply for assistance starting August 25. Visit the federal government’s Disaster Assistance portal for more information.

