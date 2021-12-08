NASHVILLE, Tenn.– A Warren County woman was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services for allegedly reporting false information to the state to receive healthcare insurance benefits, the Office of Inspector General announced Wednesday.

The OIG worked with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, to arrest 30-year-old Jessica Tees.

Investigators said Tees has been accused of claiming to have custody of her children, which qualified her for TennCare. However, they allege she lost custody of the children but continued to report them as dependents.

As a result, TennCare paid more than $15,549.00 in fees and claims on her behalf.

The theft of services charge is a class C felony and the TennCare fraud charge is a class D felony.

“The TennCare program is designed to help those who rightfully qualify for benefits,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “OIG’s mission is to identify and investigate TennCare recipient fraud which depletes TennCare resources. Providing false information in order to receive TennCare benefits is clearly fraud and will not be tolerated in Tennessee.”

The OIG, which is separate from TennCare, began full operation in February 2005 and has identified and investigated more than 130,349 potential fraud cases leading to more than $9.2 million being repaid to TennCare.

To date, 3,146 people have been charged with TennCare fraud.

The OIG’s most wanted list of fugitives from TennCare fraud can be found on their website.

Anyone with information about suspected TennCare fraud is urged to call 1-800-433-3982 or or by logging on to www.tn.gov/oig/ and following the prompts that read “Report TennCare fraud.”