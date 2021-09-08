University of Tennessee system extends COVID mask mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee system has extended a mask requirement at its campuses amid the state’s continued spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. University spokesperson Jennifer Lynn Sicking said Tuesday that the mask requirement will remain in place for indoor public spaces.

Exceptions include private offices, residence hall rooms and while eating, drinking or engaging in fitness activities. On Aug. 2, the university began requiring masks in classrooms, laboratories and at indoor academic events required for students. On Aug. 23, the university expanded that to the current requirement for at least two weeks.

