POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – First responders are working to free two people who have been trapped in a trench collapse in Powell.

First responders were called around noon to a construction site at East Beaver Creek Drive and Allison Way for a trench collapse. A Knox County Rural Metro Fire spokesperson said two men are trapped 15 feet down but are alive and breathing.

Rural Metro Fire’s Jeff Bagwell said that first responders have been able to communicate with one of the trapped men but have been unable to make contact with the second.

Bagwell said over 70 first responders are at the scene. Rescuers are using hand tools, ladders and wood planks to distribute weight evenly and reduce the chances for a secondary collapse. The rescue could take up to eight hours and Bagwell said he hopes to provide updates every half hour.









