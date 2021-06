PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. — Two people were killed in a house fire early Monday morning in Phillips County.

The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office told WREG the house on County Road 654 near Turner was fully involved when first responders arrived on the scene shortly before 9 a.m. The victims were not identified and the cause of death has not been determined.

Both victims were taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office will be on the scene investigating on Wednesday.