TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. – The Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after investigating an alleged child abuse incident involving a 5-year-old in Iuka, Mississippi.

Police say Charles Alexander Ewing and Kayla Marie Owens were both charged with Felonious Child Abuse on Oct. 29th.

Kayla Marie Owens’ bond was set at $20,000. Charles Alexander Ewing’s bond was set at $50,000.

This case remains under investigation and more charges may be pending.

This case will be presented to the next Grand Jury.