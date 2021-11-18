SPRING CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – The death of a contractor employee at Watts Bar Nuclear Plant has prompted an investigation by the Tennessee Valley Authority. A TVA press release stated the fatality does not appear work related at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities said the man was found unconscious overnight Thursday at the plant in Spring City, 65 miles southwest of Knoxville, and could not be revived despite medical attention.

A TVA spokesperson said a full investigation will be conducted into the death, and the identity is being withheld at this time. The utility released the following statement:

“TVA is sad to report the loss of a Watts Bar team member overnight at the plant. A contractor employee was found unconscious at the plant and, despite the immediate medical attention provided by onsite and offsite personnel, the individual could not be revived. At this time, the fatality does not appear to be work-related, however, a full investigation is underway to develop a comprehensive understanding of all of the facts. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual’s family and the entire Watts Bar team.” Tennessee Valley Authority statement