NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee State University band is celebrating its 75th anniversary with an invite to the Rose Bowl Parade in California.

The Tennessee State University’s band, also known as the ‘Aristocrat of Bands,’ was one of only four universities to be invited to participate in the parade in 2020.

However, the pandemic caused the parade to be canceled.

The Rose Parade is an annual parade to mark the start of the Rose Bowl Game, one of the country’s biggest bowl games in college football.

The Aristocrat of Bands’ will perform in the Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, California on New Year’s Day.

Their visit to the west coast will also include scheduled performances at Disneyland, the California African American Museum, as well as a half-time show for the Los Angeles Lakers in the Staple Center, according to the news release.