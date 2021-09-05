Toyota plant near Tupelo taking 3-week break as manufacturing slows

This photo shows a logo of Japan’s auto giant Toyota Motor in Tokyo on May 8, 2015. Toyota said May 8 its annual profit accelerated 19 percent to a record 18.1 billion dollars as the world’s biggest automaker capitalised on a weak yen and strong demand in North America, despite being sideswiped by a series of recalls. AFP PHOTO / Toru YAMANAKA (Photo credit should read TORU YAMANAKA/AFP via Getty Images)

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — The Toyota Mississippi assembly plant is beginning a three-week production break Monday as part of the company’s global slowdown in auto manufacturing.

Toyota announced last month it would reduce global production for September by 40%, to about 360,00 vehicles.

At the plant in Blue Springs Mississippi, employees were originally going to take a two-week break. A third week was added later, pushing the production restart to Sept. 27.

Employees can take unpaid leave without penalty; they can go to the plant and work will be provided; or they can take paid time off.