Toyota plant near Tupelo taking 3-week break as manufacturing slows

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — The Toyota Mississippi assembly plant is beginning a three-week production break Monday as part of the company’s global slowdown in auto manufacturing.
Toyota announced last month it would reduce global production for September by 40%, to about 360,00 vehicles.
At the plant in Blue Springs Mississippi, employees were originally going to take a two-week break. A third week was added later, pushing the production restart to Sept. 27.
Employees can take unpaid leave without penalty; they can go to the plant and work will be provided; or they can take paid time off.