NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health announced Thursday that the state has received oral treatments for COVID-19.

According to the press release, the shipments are of the Merck and Pfizer oral antiviral treatments. These treatments are only recommended for individuals who have underlying medical conditions or at risk for progression to severe COVID-19.

The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for molnupirvar by Merck and Paxlovid by Pfizer. See the list below for approved ages.

The press release also says that both drugs are for prescription-use only. However, the treatment is free. Both drugs can be found at Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies across the state.

Senior vice president of pharmacy Kevin Host said the companies are committed to working with the state to access new COVID treatment options.

““This offers customers the option to recover at home and helps reduce the burden on our hospitals and communities,” Host said. “As we have since the beginning of the pandemic, we’re proud to support our communities through everyday essentials, healthy food, vaccines, medication and other health care needs as we all work together to weather the pandemic.”

Visit www.walmart.com/covidmedication to find participating pharmacies.

Visit vaccines.gov to find vaccine locations.