ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One Roane County man is being called a hero after jumping into frigid waters to save a woman’s life.

Roane County was under a winter weather advisory on Sunday when Brody Roberts was driving to meet a friend at the gym. It had just started to snow, and he knew the roads were going to be slick, but he wasn’t prepared for what he was about to encounter.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said around 3:30 p.m. a car ran off the road, down a hillside, and into a lake. A woman was stuck inside of it.

“I was about five minutes away at that point and I saw a truck in the middle of the road, and I was like, what’s going on up here. Then I looked over into the lake and there was a car out there,” said Roberts.

Roberts immediately pulled over. One person was already on the phone with 911. He asked them if anyone was in the car, and when the person on the phone said yes, Roberts sprang into action.

“I stripped off my outer layer of clothing and I went for a swim,” he said. “When I had gotten to the car it had just gone completely underwater.”

Roberts added, “I opened the door, and as soon as I opened the door her hands came out.”

Roberts said the woman in the car still had her seatbelt on. He struggled to unlatch it but when he did, he grabbed her and swam to safety.

“Whenever she came up and got her breath of air I was like okay, we’re good. Let’s get back to the bank.”

There, a group of people were standing by and gave both Roberts and the woman the coats off their backs. “It was definitely the coldest I have ever been.” The frigid waters did not stop this man who’s now been dubbed a hero.

“I was only doing what I would hope somebody would do for me or my family. You know I wasn’t trying to be a hero or anything like that. I just knew that somebody needed help.”

When asked if he would do it again, he said, “Oh yeah, 100%.”

Roberts said he ended up not going to the gym that night but was able to go after work Monday. The woman trapped in the car was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. How this accident happened is still under investigation.