Tennessee is tops in the country for COVID cases per capita

Tennessee Flag. Coronavirus Covid 19 in U.S. State. Medical mask isolate on a black background. Face and mouth masks for protection against airborne infections in USA, America

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee now ranks first in the country for new COVID-19 cases per capita as the state continues to battle its worst virus surge yet.

According to researchers from Johns Hopkins, as of Tuesday, one in every 81 Tennesseans had tested positive for the virus in the past week.

Meanwhile, the rolling average number of daily new cases over the past two weeks increased by nearly 90% or about 5,600 cases.

The latest milestone is one of several records the state has reached in the past several weeks stemming from a spike in cases and hospitalizations among school-aged children.

