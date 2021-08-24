Tennessee doctor to challenge Governor Lee in next election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pandemic has left lasting impacts on our politics as well as politicians, and Dr. Jason Martin, a critical care physician in Sumner County has been critical of Governor Lee’s handling of the pandemic.



Dr. Martin is now running for office as a Democrat for the governor of Tennessee.



In a speech Dr. Martin said, “Governor Bill Lee continued to abandon Tennesseans and he let us slide back. Rather than leading with policies that would keep our kids in schools our businesses open and thriving and keep out families safe Lee put extremist ideology ahead of the people of Tennessee”

The gubernatorial candidate supports criminal justice reform, public safety and modernizing Tennessee marijuana laws.

“Everybody wants to live in a safe neighborhood,” Dr. Martin Said, “Everyone wants a strong public school for their children and everybody wants the satisfaction of a job that feeds their families

Hours after announcing his intention to run for Governor of Tennessee, Martin has raised one hundred thousand dollars.

The election for Tennessee Governor is November 2022.