Tennesseans ask to vote for new state license plate design

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s time for a new license plate design in Tennessee, and this year you get to help chose the design. According to state law, the license plate is redesigned every eight years if funds are approved.

Voting runs from Monday, Sept. 20 until 12:59 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, Sept. 28 on tn.gov/rate-the-plates. The winning design will be announced later this fall and available in January 2022.

  • Navy – Tristar Vintage-Inspired
  • White – Tristar Vintage-Inspired
  • Navy – Tristar Modern
  • White – Tristar Watermark

“As Tennessee celebrates 225 years of statehood, it’s a perfect time to redesign our license plate and feature the Tri-Star that represents each of our state’s unique grand divisions,” said Gov. Lee. “We welcome all Tennesseans to cast their vote and play a role in choosing this piece of our state’s history.”

What is required to be on a TN license plate? Read full statuteView

The new license plate design will replace the current plate that launched in 2006 with modifications in 2011, 2016 and 2017.

