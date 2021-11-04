WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Smyrna man wanted for the attempted murder of his wife earlier this week was killed in an incident on Interstate 840 in Williamson County Thursday morning.

It happened 8:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 42. The roadway reopened to traffic around 11 a.m.

In a news conference held Thursday around 1 p.m. Tennessee Highway Patrol said a trooper observed a gentleman walking on I-840 that matched description of a suspect in a BOLO, who was carrying a weapon.

THP said when the trooper turned his blue lights on to approach the suspect, he ran into oncoming traffic and was hit and killed by a car.

Smyrna police again confirmed that suspect was Rodney Garrett, who was facing a charge of attempted criminal homicide.

Smyrna police said Garrett was accused of shooting his wife at a home on Almaville Road around midnight on November 1st.

The victim’s daughter said her mother is still hospitalized but in stable condition.

“Her right eye socket is fractured, her eye is swollen shut. He broke her nose,” explained Christian Gentry, describing her mother’s injuries before the gunshot. “It hit her liver and her intestines.”

According to Gentry, the two had been together on and off for the past 11 years of their marriage.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Garrett had been added to the Tennessee Most Wanted List Wednesday afternoon.