TBI: Hardin County deputy shot to death, suspect arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a man has been charged with shooting a Hardin County deputy to death Saturday night.

The TBI says deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office and a Clifton Police officer were called to a domestic disturbance in the 3000 block of Nance Bend Road in Clifton at around 8:30 p.m. Officers were reportedly met by an armed man identified as Todd Alan Stricklin.

According to the TBI, officers ordered Stricklin to put the gun down but he refused. Stricklin reportedly shot a deputy who approached the home.

The TBI says the deputy was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The TBI says Stricklin ran from the scene and into a wooded area. Several law enforcement agencies searched for him.

Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol reportedly captured Stricklin hours later.

Stricklin has been charged with one count of first degree murder.