DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Dickson County Sheriff reports a suspect has been airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after an officer-involved shooting in Tennessee City.

Sheriff Tim Eads said the shooting happened on Dupree Road while officers were serving a warrant. The deputies serving the warrant spotted the suspect in a vehicle and tried to pull him over. There was a short pursuit that ended on a dead-end road.

Eads said a deputy fired at the suspect and the suspect was still alive. No officers were injured.

A woman was also in the car and has been arrested. No other information on her has been released at this time.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.