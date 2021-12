PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — Two people are dead after a fire in Panola County, Mississippi turned fatal Tuesday morning.

According to the Panola County Coroner, the victims have been identified as Jaylashun Gardner, 18, and Roosevelt Coley, 49.

Firefighters said the fire happened at a home in Sardis on the 300 block of Greenhill Circle Road around 4:30 a.m.

Investigators said they believe the fire was accidental and began on a stove.

This is an ongoing investigation.

