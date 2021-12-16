ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities in Blount County are responding to a plane crash near the Alcoa Highway and Pellissippi Parkway intersection, north of the McGhee Tyson Airport.
A single-engine plane crashed in Alcoa near McGhee Tyson Airport around 9:20 a.m. Thursday said the FAA. According to a Blount County deputy, the plane crashed on the new Amazon facility located on South Singleton Station Road.
The FAA released a statement saying that there were two people on the plane. Alcoa Police say that both were taken to UT Medical Center following the crash.
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Alcoa Police Department in responding to the incident.
