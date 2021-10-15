MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday officially marks the start of “Slow Down Tennessee,” a statewide speed awareness campaign, aimed at cutting down on reckless driving.

Over the next two weeks, drivers will notice an increase in law enforcement on roadways across the state.

“The whole point of this campaign we’re trying to save lives in Tennessee,” said Karla Lipford with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

Two hundred and one people have died so far in car accidents in Memphis this year, which is the most in the state and a big reason why the Tennessee Highway Safety Office launched this initiative.

“If you’re running late, just call your job, let them know you’re running late. There’s no reason to speed,” Lipford said. “You know, you have to do better management, but there’s no reason to speed because we’re trying to save lives, and the life that we saved may just be your own.”

The agency hopes through enforcement and education it will deter speeding. Currently, there is a similar campaign underway across Shelby County called “Slow Down Memphis.” In August and September, law enforcement made more than 7,300 stops

The launch of the campaign comes in conjunction with National Teen Driver Safety Week. A report found that vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teenagers in America, which is why state officials want you to think about others before pushing the gas.

“You don’t know when it could be a knock at your door saying one of your family members have passed away because someone hit them in a crash because they were speeding,” Lipford said.

This campaign runs until October 29. Tennessee Highway Safety Office is also encouraging drivers to report reckless driving to local law enforcement.