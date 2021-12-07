TIPTONVILLE, Tenn.– Sinova Global announced plans on Tuesday to invest $150 million in its first manufacturing facility in the Lake County Industrial Park in West Tennessee.

The new silicon metal refining plant will be used to create silicon anode batteries, solar cells, semiconductors, and aluminum. The silicon metal will also be supplied to major industrial consumers. Sinova owns a quartz deposit in Golden, British Columbia.

“We look forward to growing alongside the community as we create an essential element necessary for the clean energy transition,”said Jayson Tymko, CEO of Sinova Global, in a statement.

Congressman David Kustoff (R-TN) said the new project will also create around 140 new jobs.

“This project will bring competitive wages that will provide great employment opportunities for rural West Tennessee families,” Kustoff said in a statement. “This much-needed investment will help stimulate Lake County’s economy.”

Lake County, which sits about two hours north of Memphis on the Kentucky border, is Tennessee’s “most distressed county,” Gov. Bill Lee’s office said.

The facility will be located next to the Port of Cates Landing in the Industrial Park.