JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 50-year-old woman of Jackson, Mississippi who suffers from a medical condition.

Tamara McGuder was last seen on Dec. 18 around 11 p.m. near Westhaven Boulevard in Jackson, Mississippi.

She is described as 5”7’ tall, weighing 200 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

She has a dark complexion and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and rainbow color shoes. McGuder is believed to be in a 2019 gray Honda Accord.

Family members say McGuder suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.

If anyone has information, you are asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-355-8477