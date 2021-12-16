SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Congressman Steve Cohen announced on Thursday that Memphis International Airport, Millington-Memphis and General Dewitt Spain will be funded $17.8 million, according to a press release.

Memphis International Airport will receive $17.2 million, and Millington-Memphis and General Dewitt Spain airports will each receive $295,000 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Cohen, a senior member of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and its Subcommittee on Aviation, announced the funding after President Biden signed it into law last month.

“Improvements to our airports make air travel safer and easier,” Congressman Cohen said. “This funding will strengthen these economic engines in our community and create more good-paying jobs.”

The three Shelby County airports will receive a similar funding portion from the infrastructure law each year for the next five years as part of a program for airport development. The funding will vary from year to year, as future allocations will be based on future year enplanements, according to the press release.

Projects that qualify for funding include improvements to runways and taxiways, terminal development and noise prevention.