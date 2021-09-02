Sen. Hagerty taps a top adviser for chief of staff

Mid-South

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bill Hagerty (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty says he will replace his departing chief of staff with a top member of his office who previously served in former President Donald Trump’s White House.

The Republican senator from Tennessee says Adam Telle will fill the opening left by John Rader. Hagerty’s office says Rader is leaving to pursue private sector opportunities.

Telle has served as Hagerty’s legislative director and chief adviser. He previously led the White House’s legislative affairs office on the Senate side. Hagerty took office in January after winning his seat in the November election.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

St. Bernard Parish save cow after flooding

At least 8 deaths as Hurricane Ida’s remnants hit Northeast

Ayeshia Smith

Ayeshia Smith

Ayeshia Smith

Rhodes vaccination rate above 90%

More News