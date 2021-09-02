NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty says he will replace his departing chief of staff with a top member of his office who previously served in former President Donald Trump’s White House.
The Republican senator from Tennessee says Adam Telle will fill the opening left by John Rader. Hagerty’s office says Rader is leaving to pursue private sector opportunities.
Telle has served as Hagerty’s legislative director and chief adviser. He previously led the White House’s legislative affairs office on the Senate side. Hagerty took office in January after winning his seat in the November election.
Sen. Hagerty taps a top adviser for chief of staff
