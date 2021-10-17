PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A deadly shooting overnight Sunday involving Pine Bluff police officers is now being investigated by the Arkansas State Police.

Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department said officers responded to reports of gunfire at the Sahara Shriners Temple located at 820 Main Street just before 1 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, the officers said a large group of people was running from the building into the street.

PBPD officials said one person was killed and several others were injured at the scene. Department officials noted that an officer did fire their weapon outside of the building.

Detectives and crime scene investigators with the PBPD are continuing to investigate the original shooting incident inside the building. Agents with the ASP Criminal Investigations Division are reviewing the officer’s involvement in the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Pine Bluff Police Department at 870-730-2090 or the Arkansas State Police at 870-850-8630.

Authorities in Pine Bluff noted this was one of two shooting incidents overnight that left multiple people hurt.

Just over an hour after the shooting at the Sahara Shriners Temple, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of University Drive and Pullen Avenue.

Police said four people were injured in that shooting, with two people in critical condition early Sunday.