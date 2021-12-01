HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Police Wednesday are searching for an 18-year-old who is charged in a shooting that killed one person and injured two more at a Humboldt High School basketball game Tuesday night.

Davon Hardiman faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder with serious bodily injury, attempted first-degree murder, armed dangerous felons (3 counts), tampering with evidence and carrying a gun on school property.

Humboldt Police said Hardiman is not in custody and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police identified the victims in the shooting at the Humboldt High School gymnasium as:

Justin Kevon Pankey, 21, of Humboldt. Pankey was killed in the shooting.

Xavier Clifton, 18, of Jackson. Clifton is listed in serious condition, according to his family.

Dontavious Cross has been treated and released.

Anyone with information on where Hardiman is located is asked to call the Humboldt Police Department at 731-784-1322.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after a basketball game between Humboldt and North Side High School. Humboldt is in Gibson County, about an hour and a half northeast of Memphis.