TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office said a person of interest was in custody Tuesday after a shooting during a home invasion.

The person of interest was taken into custody in the Brighton area, Sheriff Shannon Beasley said. The name of that person wasn’t released.

Beasley said the shooting victim was out of the hospital and is expected to recover.

Beasley reported earlier Tuesday morning that a shooting and home invasion happened in the 2200 block of Bud Eubanks Road, between Mason and Stanton.

He urged people in the Charleston and Mason areas to be cautious as law enforcement conducted a search for a suspect Tuesday morning.