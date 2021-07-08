Oxford police charge two with neglect after children test positive for drugs

Mid-South

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ryan Yourn, Derek Joslin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Oxford, Mississippi have charged two men in two separate cases with felony child neglect after police say children living in their homes tested positive for illegal drugs.

Derek Joslin, 36, was charged after test results came back from an investigation that began in May.

Ryan Yourn, 36, was charged after test results came back from an investigation that began in June.

Both men were taken into custody on $20,000 bond. Police did not say what drug was detected in the children.

