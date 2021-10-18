OXFORD, Miss. — Oxford police say they have three individuals in custody after one person was injured in a shooting.

Police say they responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the 200 block of Pegues Road around 8 p.m. on October 12th.

The investigation revealed that around 25 shots were fired, but only one person was injured.

Police identified the suspects as Deshawn Lewis, 26, Aaron Pomerlee, 25, and Shawntez Draper, 30.

Lewis was charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a convicted felon. Pomerlee was charged with accessory after the fact and Draper was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Bonds will be set at a later date. This is an ongoing investigation.

Oxford police has issued warrants for De’Mond Campbell for three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and Denier Buchanan for four counts of aggravated assault.

De’Mond Campbell (left) and Denier Buchanan (right)

Anyone with information regarding the location of Campbell and Buchanan is urged to contact the Oxford Police Department at (662)-234-8477.