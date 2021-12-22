MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An Ole Miss fraternity has been suspended until 2025 in response to hazing allegations, the University of Mississippi announced Wednesday.

The Lambda Pi chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated of the University of Mississippi was notified by the university that it is suspended until January 1, 2025 in response to hazing allegations from the Spring 2020 semester.

The University Judicial Council, a board consisting of six members, found the chapter responsible for violating the university’s hazing policy.

“Hazing and related behavior that put student health and safety at risk are contrary to the University of Mississippi Creed and will not be tolerated,” the University said in a statement

This is the second fraternity from the University of Mississippi that has been suspended this year.

Dean of Students Brent Marsh sent a letter to all members of fraternity and sorority life.

View the letter here.