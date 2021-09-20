Nashville teen wanted by police after deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nashville Metro Police are looking for 16-year-old Adrian Cameron II. He’s been accused of killing a 50-year-old man in the Nashville area. The body was found in the Cumberland river last week. Cameron is now wanted in connection to a deadly shooting.



Adrian’s father was killed in a shootout with the Nashville SWAT team at a motel Saturday. Police say he was on parole, and he was also wanted for questioning in the same homicide.



Officers said the teen was at the motel earlier, but he may have left the room with weapons.





BREAKING: A Juv Court arrest order just issued charges Adrian Cameron II, 16, with the shooting death of Josh Evans, 50, whose body was found in the Cumberland River 9/13. Efforts continue to bring Cameron into custody. His father was fatally shot Sat after firing on MNPD SWAT. pic.twitter.com/6HsoNrQNLF — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 20, 2021

