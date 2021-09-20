Nashville teen wanted by police after deadly shooting

Mid-South

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nashville Metro Police are looking for 16-year-old Adrian Cameron II. He’s been accused of killing a 50-year-old man in the Nashville area. The body was found in the Cumberland river last week. Cameron is now wanted in connection to a deadly shooting.

Adrian’s father was killed in a shootout with the Nashville SWAT team at a motel Saturday. Police say he was on parole, and he was also wanted for questioning in the same homicide.

Officers said the teen was at the motel earlier, but he may have left the room with weapons.

WREG will update this story are more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Memphis nears 90 interstate shootings, surpassing last year's record

Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for fiance Brian Laundrie

Family’s emotional battle with Covid: Mother remains hospitalized after giving birth, father fears job loss

What you need to know about over-the-counter COVID-19 tests

UPDATE: Ponderosa Pet Resort fire

Gabby Petito Disappearance: Teams Searching Wooded Area of Florida for Brian Laundrie

More News