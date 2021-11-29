NASHVILLE, Tenn.– A Nashville police officer is recovering Monday after getting run over by someone driving a stolen car.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said Officer Jerica Gladston ran out to lay down a spike strip to stop the Cadillac sedan in a high speed police chase on Cowan Street.

As she ran back to the side of the road, the car swerved toward her and she was struck. In the video, she is seen rolling over the hood of the car and onto the street.

Another driver stopped to help, but the suspects got away.

Police say the suspects were later captured at a gas station and are under investigation by MNPD.

The 3-year Metro Nashville veteran did survive the incident. She was rushed to the hospital with a broken leg along with some cuts and bruises.

