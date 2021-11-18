JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi woman faces charges for fraudulently receiving food benefits.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services, in a news release Wednesday, says a 29-year-old Foxworth woman was arrested after investigators found she received an over-issuance of food stamp benefits in the amount of $26,161 because she failed to report income and household composition accurately.

The department said a grand jury indicted her on a state charge of welfare fraud on Nov. 9 and she turned herself into authorities in Marion County on Monday.