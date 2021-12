Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Tennessee using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies in 2020, with ties broken by highest ranking since 2000.

Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Ava, Charlotte, and Sophia round out the top five.

#50. Anna

Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 104

– Change since 2015: -37.3%

– Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2004

National

– Rank: #68

– Number of babies: 3,479

#49. Isla

Isla is a name of Scottish origin, that references a river and an island in Scotland.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 105

– Change since 2015: +191.7%

– Highest rank since 2000: #48 in 2020

National

– Rank: #44

– Number of babies: 4,538

#48. Violet

Violet is a name of English origin based on the purple flower of the same name. Violet is ultimately derived from Latin “Viola”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 105

– Change since 2015: +54.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #48 in 2020

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies: 5,075

#47. Naomi

Naomi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “pleasantness”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 106

– Change since 2015: +37.7%

– Highest rank since 2000: #47 in 2020

National

– Rank: #52

– Number of babies: 4,066

#46. Aubrey

Aubrey is a Norman French variation of the German name “Alberic”, meaning “elf ruler”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 107

– Change since 2015: -38.5%

– Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2012

National

– Rank: #56

– Number of babies: 3,886

#45. Penelope

Penelope is a name of Greek origin meaning “weaver”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 108

– Change since 2015: +45.9%

– Highest rank since 2000: #40 in 2019

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies: 6,099

#44. Ivy

Ivy is a name of English origin meaning “faithfulness”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 118

– Change since 2015: +37.2%

– Highest rank since 2000: #43 in 2020

National

– Rank: #58

– Number of babies: 3,794

#43. Kinsley

Kinsley is a name of English origin meaning “king’s meadow”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 118

– Change since 2015: +3.5%

– Highest rank since 2000: #25 in 2017

National

– Rank: #59

– Number of babies: 3,744

#42. Zoey

Zoey is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 118

– Change since 2015: -33.7%

– Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2013

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies: 5,331

#41. Aurora

Aurora is a name of Latin origin meaning “dawn”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 119

– Change since 2015: +48.8%

– Highest rank since 2000: #38 in 2018

National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies: 5,184

#40. Lillian

Lillian is a name of Latin origin meaning “lily”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 119

– Change since 2015: -37.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #13 in 2012

National

– Rank: #46

– Number of babies: 4,468

#39. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 120

– Change since 2015: -44.7%

– Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2007

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies: 6,856

#38. Ruby

Ruby is a name of Latin origin meaning “precious red stone”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 121

– Change since 2015: +63.5%

– Highest rank since 2000: #37 in 2020

National

– Rank: #74

– Number of babies: 3,308

#37. Aria

Aria is a name of Hebrew, and Italian origin meaning “song” or “melody”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 121

– Change since 2015: +21.0%

– Highest rank since 2000: #35 in 2019

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies: 6,093

#36. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 122

– Change since 2015: -50.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2008

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies: 6,196

#35. Lucy

Lucy is a name of Latin origin meaning “light”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 123

– Change since 2015: +5.1%

– Highest rank since 2000: #35 in 2020

National

– Rank: #49

– Number of babies: 4,339

#34. Stella

Stella is a name of Latin origin meaning “star”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 124

– Change since 2015: +21.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #34 in 2020

National

– Rank: #42

– Number of babies: 4,624

#33. Everleigh

Everleigh is a name of English origin meaning “boar meadow”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 125

– Change since 2015: +495.2%

– Highest rank since 2000: #29 in 2019

National

– Rank: #94

– Number of babies: 2,799

#32. Sadie

Sadie was originally a nickname for Sarah, Sadie is a girl’s name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 131

– Change since 2015: -23.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #19 in 2014

National

– Rank: #78

– Number of babies: 3,174

#31. Lily

Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 131

– Change since 2015: -21.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #14 in 2011

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies: 5,195

#30. Caroline

Caroline is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 133

– Change since 2015: -23.1%

– Highest rank since 2000: #15 in 2018

National

– Rank: #71

– Number of babies: 3,345

#29. Everly

Everly is a name of English origin meaning “boar meadow”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 135

– Change since 2015: +84.9%

– Highest rank since 2000: #25 in 2019

National

– Rank: #43

– Number of babies: 4,590

#28. Serenity

Serenity is a name of English origin meaning “calmness”. Serenity is ultimately derived from the Latin word serenus.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 136

– Change since 2015: -17.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #28 in 2020

National

– Rank: #70

– Number of babies: 3,366

#27. Luna

Luna is a name of Italian origin meaning “moon”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 138

– Change since 2015: +220.9%

– Highest rank since 2000: #25 in 2019

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies: 7,770

#26. Nova

Nova is a name of Latin origin meaning “new”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 141

– Change since 2015: +314.7%

– Highest rank since 2000: #25 in 2020

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies: 4,940

#25. Layla

Layla is a name of Arabic origin meaning “wine”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 141

– Change since 2015: -19.0%

– Highest rank since 2000: #15 in 2019

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies: 6,174

#24. Nora

Nora is a derivation of the name Norah, a name of Latin origin meaning “honor”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 144

– Change since 2015: +16.1%

– Highest rank since 2000: #24 in 2020

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies: 5,550

#23. Chloe

Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 145

– Change since 2015: -35.0%

– Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2008

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies: 6,093

#22. Riley

Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 150

– Change since 2015: +3.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2020

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies: 5,309

#21. Addison

Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 150

– Change since 2015: -29.2%

– Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2010

National

– Rank: #47

– Number of babies: 4,467

#20. Scarlett

Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 155

– Change since 2015: +9.2%

– Highest rank since 2000: #17 in 2017

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies: 6,455

#19. Ellie

Ellie is a name of Greek origin meaning “shining light”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 156

– Change since 2015: +7.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #19 in 2020

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies: 5,562

#18. Avery

Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 158

– Change since 2015: -24.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2014

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies: 6,698

#17. Hazel

Hazel is a name of English origin meaning “hazelnut tree”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 166

– Change since 2015: +93.0%

– Highest rank since 2000: #17 in 2020

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies: 5,457

#16. Willow

Willow is a name of English origin meaning “slender” or “graceful”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 172

– Change since 2015: +68.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #13 in 2019

National

– Rank: #48

– Number of babies: 4,345

#15. Mia

Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 180

– Change since 2015: -10.0%

– Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2018

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies: 11,157

#14. Paisley

Paisley is a name of Scottish origin meaning “church”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 188

– Change since 2015: -14.2%

– Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2015

National

– Rank: #50

– Number of babies: 4,333

#13. Ella

Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 192

– Change since 2015: -6.8%

– Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2016

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies: 7,303

#12. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 195

– Change since 2015: -27.8%

– Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2008

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies: 7,817

#11. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 198

– Change since 2015: -25.3%

– Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2017

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies: 7,216

#10. Eleanor

Eleanor is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 200

– Change since 2015: +75.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2020

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies: 6,335

#9. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 215

– Change since 2015: -22.7%

– Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2014

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies: 12,976

#8. Isabella

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 216

– Change since 2015: -24.2%

– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2010

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies: 12,066

#7. Evelyn

Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 225

– Change since 2015: +26.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2019

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies: 9,445

#6. Charlotte

Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 265

– Change since 2015: +35.9%

– Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2019

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies: 13,003

#5. Harper

Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 282

– Change since 2015: -5.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2019

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies: 8,778

#4. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 343

– Change since 2015: -28.1%

– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2018

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies: 15,581

#3. Amelia

Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 346

– Change since 2015: +47.9%

– Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2020

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies: 12,704

#2. Ava

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 366

– Change since 2015: -12.0%

– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2019

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies: 13,084

#1. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 402

– Change since 2015: -2.7%

– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2020

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies: 17,535

