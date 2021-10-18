OXFORD, Miss. — A Missouri man was charged for making a bomb threat to a business in Oxford early Sunday morning.

Oxford Police say they received a 911 call about a bomb threat to a business in the 100 block of Courthouse Square around 12:28 a.m.

Officers and the Oxford Fire Department evacuated and secured the immediate area. OPD and University Police Department’s K-9 cleared the building and deemed the area safe.

After an immediate investigation, police were able to identify Blake Portnoy, 23, as the caller.

Portnoy was charged with false reporting of a bomb and given a $50,000 bond.