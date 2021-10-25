NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cooler temperatures and falling leaves mean that fall is here in Middle Tennessee, but it also means that severe weather may be just around the corner. While spring brings the greatest threat for severe storms in Middle Tennessee, there is a secondary severe weather season during the fall months.

Krissy Hurley, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the NWS in Nashville, says the clash between cold air from the north and warm air from the south is often the culprit. “When we have severe weather, it’s usually — the cold air mass from Canada, the warm Gulf of Mexico moisture, and they just clash across Tennessee.”

It’s this meeting up of air masses that often leads to severe weather. “And so we get two seasons where we see the transition in seasons. One of them is in the spring, which is traditionally our big-time severe weather season. And then we have a secondary peak in the fall, which is typically in November,” said Hurley.

There is a noticeable uptick in tornadoes during the month of November. Since 1811, there have been 68 tornadoes in Middle Tennessee.

While there is a secondary severe weather season in the fall, Hurley says it’s not quite as active as the state’s main severe weather season during the spring. “In April, and in the spring severe weather season, we typically see a lot more frequent opportunities for severe weather, when we look at the secondary severe weather season in the fall. Typically, it’s one or two systems that bring us the potential for severe weather.”

Even just one storm can be devastating which is why being prepared year-round is necessary.