BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. – – Gunfire rang out near the interstate in Blytheville, Arkansas Tuesday during a wild chain of events.

Police said a driver was shot around 3 p.m. while he was pulled over near the on ramp to I-55 South.

They said he was adjusting a load on his trailer when suddenly a man on foot appeared and opened fire but investigators haven’t said or don’t know why that man pulled the trigger.

Investigators said the wounded driver jumped in his truck and tried to get away but crashed in a ditch where another driver passing by stopped to help him.

At that point, police said the gunman attacked that driver too who pulled out his own gun and shot the alleged assailant.

Police said the first driver and his attacker were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Jordan Warren drives through that area for work every day.

“That could have been me,” he said. “I could have been in that situation. I mean, I could have been like in the crossfire I guess you could say.”

Investigators haven’t said if the gunman or the guy who pulled over and allegedly shot him will face any charges.