HERNANDO, Miss. — A Pennsylvania man was hospitalized after police say he shot himself during a physical altercation at a traffic stop on Tuesday around 8:30 a.m.

Hernando Police said they conducted a traffic stop on Samuel James Hugg, 28, who was later identified as a person that was traveling to Mississippi to meet a 13-year-old for sexual purposes.

During the traffic stop, police tried to arrest Hugg when they say he resisted arrest and got into a physical altercation with officers. Hugg then pulled out a firearm and fired one shot, which struck the suspect across his chest.

Police said they managed to place Hugg into handcuffs while paramedics were called. Hugg was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Hugg was involved in sexual conversations with a teenage over the past few days and while traveling to Mississippi to meet the 13-year-old for sexual purposes, according to Hernando Police.

Hugg is facing charges of enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes, possession of child pornography, disorderly conduct-failure to comply, resisting arrest, and attempted aggravated assault.