MARION, Ark. — A man has been sentenced to life in prison after a deadly shooting in West Memphis last year, according to the office of the State Prosecuting Attorney, Keith L. Chrestman.

Police say one man was shot in the head and another man was struck in the arm on Twist Drive last year on Jan. 22.

Michael Snell, the supervising prosecutor for Crittenden County, said the man shot in the head did not survive his injuries.

A Crittenden County jury found Sir Jeffrey McNeil-Lewis guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree battery and eight count of a terroristic act after a three-day trial on Wednesday.

Lewis was sentenced to three life terms and 290 years in prison.