MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after Mississippi Highway Patrol officers were involved in an shooting Sunday afternoon in Tippah County.



According to a statement made by Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, one 45-year-old man was involved in “an exchange of weapons’ fire” as police responded to a call near Walnut, Mississippi.

The man is hospitalized in critical condition.

The New Albany Police Department has been assigned to investigate, along with the attorney general’s office.



Neither the victim nor the officers involved was identified.