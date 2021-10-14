KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the reported assault of a University of Tennessee freshman after the Vols-South Carolina game.

Mark Alexander Bowman, 57, of Johnson City is charged with two counts of assault.

Video shows a man exchanging words with the victim from across the street, and that’s when he crossed the street, not at a crosswalk, and shoved a man saying, “I will ******* kill you.” A woman then stepped in to stop the altercation and Bowman punched her several times before others stopped the attack.

According to the arrest report, the assault occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Melrose Avenue. The woman suffered several facial injuries including bruising, a black eye, and scrapes to the back of the head.

Bowman fled the scene of the alleged attack and was later stopped by a Knoxville Police officer at 17th St. and Cumberland Ave. He released him due to what the reports say was insufficient evidence at the time of the stop.

Investigators reviewed pictures, witness information and bodycam video before issuing a warrant for Bowman’s arrest.