MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Law enforcement from Little Rock, Arkansas said in a press release Saturday they are investigating after an armed incident over the weekend lead to an officer involved shooting.



Arkansas State Police said that around 9 PM a Little Rock officer witnessed a fight outside a crowded gas station convenience store.



Police said that as the officer responded, a man identified as Taz Hayes fired a shot into the disturbance and left one person critically wounded.



According to the press release, the officer then fired his pistol at Hayes. However, Hayes was not injured and taken into custody.



Police said they are collecting evidence from the scene, including a bullet recovered from inside a vehicle, to determine if that was the shot fired by the officer.



Special Agents with the Arkansas State Police are continuing their investigating into this matter.



Hayes has been charged with first degree battery and is being held at the Pulaski County Detention Center.

