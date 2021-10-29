SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Jim Bob Duggar announced on Friday his candidacy for Arkansas State Senate District 7, which includes Springdale, Johnson, Goshen, and Elkins.

The seat was vacated on Thursday by Republican Lance Eads, who resigned to take a lobbying role.

Jim Bob Duggar, a Republican born in Springdale, previously served in the Arkansas House of Representatives for four years (1999-2002).

He is best known for his family’s TLC reality television show, 19 Kids and Counting.

“I’m running for State Senate because these are unprecedented times in our nation,” Jim Bob Duggar said in a social media post announcing his candidacy. “Out-of-control bureaucrats have put politics over common-sense policy with government mandates that force people to choose between earning a paycheck and violating their personal rights and beliefs.”

Jim Bob Duggar’s son, Josh Duggar, who also appeared in 19 Kids and Counting, was charged in April with two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography.

On April 30, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar issued the following statement:

“We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.” Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said on Thursday that a date would be set for a special election for the District 7 seat “in the near future.”