Preet Johnson

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Jacksonville man will spend the next 50 years behind bars on child pornography-related charges.

Preet Johnson, 20, pleaded guilty to five counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child Johnson was sentenced to 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections on each count.

Each count will run consecutive to the other for a total of 50 years.

“The single most important duty I have as Attorney General is protecting our children from predators,” Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said. “My office works tirelessly to ensure criminals are arrested, prosecuted, and imprisoned for their wrongdoing.”

Following an undercover investigation in November 2020, special agents at the Attorney General’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at Johnson’s home.

During the execution of the search warrant, special agents performed a forensic examination on Johnson’s electronics and found him to have child sexual exploitation material.