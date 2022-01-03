HERNANDO, Miss. — Hernando Walmart Supercenter will be temporarily closing at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3 in response to COVID-19, according to an official statement.

The Hernando Walmart, located at 2600 Mcingvale Road, said the temporary close comes after the increase surge in COVID cases. According to the official statement, closing the store at 2:00 p.m. allows specialists to sanitize the store.

This also gives Walmart workers more time to stock shelves for reopening. In the statement, the store said closing the store is for the well-being of its customers.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts.

Hernando Walmart plans to reopen to customers on Wednesday, Jan. 5.