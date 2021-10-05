MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grenade brought into the police department in Oxford, Mississippi caused a scare that required an inspection from a bomb squad Tuesday.

The Oxford Police Department reported that someone brought what they thought was an inert grenade into the building. After contacting ATF, police determined that it could be live.

Molly Barr Road in front of the police department was closed, and the public was asked to avoid the area as the Tupelo Police Department bomb squad was brought in to investigate.

At 2:36, Oxford police reported that the Tupelo bomb squad had rendered the area safe.