JACKSON, Miss.– Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced Monday the authorization of $1,000 in hazard pay for state law enforcement officers who actively served during the COVID-19 State of Emergency and who was employed by state agencies as of November 30, 2021.

Governor Reeves made the announcement during a press conference that was broadcasted on Facebook Live.

This one-time hazard pay, which is funded through discretionary CARES Act funds, will be distributed to state law enforcement officers by the end of 2021.

“As long as I’m governor, Mississippi will always back the blue,” said Governor Reeves. “Throughout the pandemic, our state law enforcement officers stepped up in a big way. They put their own health on the line and risked increased exposure to COVID-19 to do what they’ve always done – selflessly protect and serve our communities with honor and professionalism. They’ve earned every penny of this hazard pay, and I am proud to have authorized it. My administration will continue to do everything we can to ensure our state’s law enforcement officers receive the support and recognition they deserve.”

You can watch the full press conference here.